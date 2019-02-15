Black Leopards have assured the Premier Soccer League that the surface of their Thohoyandou Stadium home ground will be playable for Monday’s rescheduled Nedbank Cup last-16 matchup there against Bidvest Wits.

The rained-out cup fixture between Leopards and Wits has been rescheduled for Monday at 6pm‚ remaining at the original venue‚ Thohoyandou Stadium.

Wednesday night’s matchup was washed out after 43 minutes of play by a ferocious storm‚ with the field rapidly becoming waterlogged.

The storm continued for some two hours‚ trapping the players in the dressing room.

“The Premier Soccer League [PSL] has rescheduled the Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixture between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits to Monday‚ 18 February 2019‚” the PSL said in a statement late on Thursday afternoon.

“The fixture will be played at the same venue‚ Thohoyandou Stadium. Kick-off time is at 18h00 [6pm].