Maiden Dane van Niekerk ton puts Proteas women 1-0 up

A maiden career century by Eastern Province's Dané van Niekerk laid the foundation for the Proteas Women to make a strong start to their three-match One-Day International Series against Sri Lanka with a narrow seven-run win in Potchefstroom on Monday.

The South Africa captain struck 102 off 117 balls (5 fours, 1 six) at Senwes Park as the hosts posted 225 for seven after losing the toss and being put in to bat.

There was also an impressive 75 (100 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) from Andrie Steyn, before Van Niekerk nabbed two critical wickets to help restrict the tourists to 218/9 in 48 overs – two overs being lost at the start for both sides due to rain.

The pick of the bowlers was Masabata Klaas after she collected 3/46, with two wickets also coming via the medium pace of Tumi Sekhukhune (2/33).