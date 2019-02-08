Gihahn Cloete century puts Warriors on winning path

Gihahn Cloete’s century lit up the opening match of the 2018/19 Momentum One-Day Cup after it helped the Warriors secure an upset three-wicket win over the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

There was also an invaluable half-century by rising young teenage star Sinethemba Qeshile after he struck a critical 54 off 56 balls (4 fours) that helped carry the defending champions over the line in their pursuit of 277.

They got there with one ball to spare in the end, but only after making heavy weather of a chase that began with left-hander Cloete, who made 110 (127 balls, 11 fours), and Matthew Breetzke (57 off 71 balls, 7 fours) handing them a flying start of 110 for the opening wicket.

The match was the first of the 50-over season after the 4-Day Domestic Series concluded last Friday.