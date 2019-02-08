News

Our top five stories you might have missed this week

By HeraldLIVE - 08 February 2019
Black Business Caucus co-ordinator Baba Ningi
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Report shows millions unaccounted for in messy drain cleaning deal

More than R4m of the money meant for SMMEs is unaccounted for while some of the funds covered a sub-contractor’s overdraft and a donation to a small firm.

This is according to a leaked audit report compiled by JK Structures and Finecorp – the firms contracted to manage Nelson Mandela Bay’s controversial R21m drains project.

Did this spark SMME killings?

The probe revealed that a letter had been sent to sub-contractors Mbumba Projects and Sholden Lukwe Construction, which were handling the payments to ...
2 days ago

The Hawks on Wednesday made several high-profile arrests for corruption, money laundering and fraud

The Hawks have arrested seven people in relation to corruption at Bosasa that allegedly led to over a billion rands worth of state tenders being awarded to the company.

In a statement, the Hawks confirmed the seven people, aged between 50 and 78, were arrested for corruption, money laundering and fraud.

JUST IN | Hawks arrest seven people for Bosasa corruption

2 days ago

Linda Mti denies knowledge of Bosasa tender allegations

In September last year former Bosasa Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi announced that he would be spilling the beans on corruption at Bosasa.

At the time The Herald news editor Angela Daniels asked former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti who had been implicated, if he knew Agrizzi and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

LISTEN | Linda Mti denies knowledge of Bosasa tender allegations

2 days ago

Just one stressed elephant left in the Knysna Forest

After years of uncertainty, SANParks has established that there is only one elephant left in the Knysna forest.

The finding follows on a long-standing dispute in conservation circles after an independent DNA study in 2007 appeared to point to the presence of at least eight elephants in the forest.

Only one elephant left in Knysna forest - report

2 days ago

Hawks dig for Bosasa secrets

Members of specialist police unit the Hawks trekked out to Coega on Tuesday with radar equipment and an excavator to dig up a portion of a now-defunct prawn farm once owned by controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

Carrying out what they called an intelligence-driven operation, the Hawks served a warrant to Coega Industrial Development Zone management at about 9am before commencing the dig.

EXCLUSIVE | Hawks excavate site of former Bosasa prawn farm at Coega

2 days ago

Petrol attendant to jet off to USA for arts showcase

