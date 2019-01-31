Shock end of the road for Kaizer Chiefs’ midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the early termination of the career of teen midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa.

Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung said South Africa junior international Meyiwa will not recover from spinal injuries sustained in a car accident in November to be able to play football again.

The player had been going through medical rehabilitation at Milpark Hospital.

Meyiwa is still wheelchair-bound, but undergoing therapy.

Motaung said Meyiwa had been discharged from hospital this week.

"We are here to announce some sad news," Motaung said at Wednesday afternoon's press conference to announce the end of Meyiwa's career at Chiefs' headquarters in Naturena.

"The player will terminate his career early in football."

Motaung said Meyiwa will have a role to play at Chiefs going forward.

Meyiwa joined Chiefs' development aged 14 in 2014.

He was promoted to the senior team in 2017-18 and played 21 times for Amakhosi.

He is an SA Under-17 and U-20 international and played at the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

He was involved in an horrific accident on the N3 freeway returning home to Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal in early November.

