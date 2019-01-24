Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has said that his comment that Mamelodi Sundowns had "parked the bus" against his team in a 2-1 Absa Premiership victory to the Brazilians at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Tuesday night was meant as lighthearted.

Da Gama said he had spoken with Downs counterpart Pitso Mosimane after the game‚ who had agreed with the sentiment that the PSL champions were defensive in the second half.

“I actually spoke to Pitso after the game‚ and he was honest about it‚" Da Gama said at a Nedbank Cup press conference on Wednesday ahead of Highlands' last-32 matchup against AmaZulu in Durban on Friday night.

“He said‚ ‘Look‚ it was hot. We had to make sure that we try and win this game’.