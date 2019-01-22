Alex pupil bowled over by top award

Alexander Road High’s Ashley Murphy has his sights set on bigger challenges as he continues to make a name for himself in cricketing circles.

Murphy, 15, received the bowler of the tournament award after a splendid performance saw the left-armer claim 21 wickets in five matches at the Momentum U15 Schools Week in December.

Speaking about his performances at the tournament in Stellenbosch, he said it was a huge privilege for him to be honoured with the award.

“It was wonderful to be recognised in that way. I am just glad I could help the team and enjoy what I was doing at the same time,” Murphy said.

His selection to the Eastern Province team was another first for the former Parkside Primary pupil.

However, he now looks forward to more opportunities in the hope of getting recognised on a wider platform.

“To find out I was selected to the team travelling to Stellenbosch was amazing,” he said.

“I had never previously played at this level, so it was a nice learning experience for me.

“It’s something I can look back on and remember fondly for my achievements, but also just to bear in mind that I can do whatever I put my mind to.

“The competition was incredible in that it taught me about the game and how to deal with different situations.”

Murphy’s interest in the game began at the age of five, having learnt from playing with his friends.

He went on to play at primary schools level, and has played first-team cricket for Alex since grade 9.

He has also played basketball, golf and soccer at various levels in previous years.

He hopes to take his cricket to new heights in the coming years with the aim of making more appearances on the provincial scene, while also harbouring dreams of one day pulling on SA’s green and gold.

Alex sports administrator Lawton de Klerk said Murphy had performed consistently well since joining the school.

“He is a very hardworking boy, whose schoolwork is just as important as his sporting activities. He is very humble and has a passion for the game, which can lead to him achieving great things.”