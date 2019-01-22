Grey edge Motherwell

A superb all-round performance from Aphiwe Mnyanda was not enough as Grey High overcame the Motherwell Standard Bank Regional Performance Centre (RPC) by four wickets in a thrilling Momentum Friendship Games cricket clash in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Defending a low score of 86/7, Mnyanda followed his undefeated 22 off 13 deliveries with outstanding bowling figures of 3/8 before Grey’s Casey Keevy (20) and Lloyd Melville (17) starred with the bat to help their side over the line.

The T20 showdown represents an important initiative by partners Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Momentum, where CSA’s RPCs compete against traditional cricket schools.

It is an opportunity for teams that would not normally play against each other to integrate and to learn from one another, while encouraging unity and comraderie.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Motherwell RPC struggled to find their rhythm at the crease, with good bowling from Grey restricting the run rate to leave the visitors on 32/2 after the opening 10 overs.

When Mnyanda walked in with his side reeling on 52/4, the youngster quickly settled in, helping to increase the run flow by dispatching two fours and a six.

Thanks to some fine fielding from the hosts, the crowd witnessed three runouts in the first innings, while Ebrahim Patel (2/13) walked away as the best bowler for the hosts.

Chasing 87 for victory, the Grey Colts side raced to 19/0 in three overs before Mnyanda bowled Daniel du Toit (6) in the fourth over.

Melville and Keevy calmed things down for the home side before Mnyanda returned into the attack to strike two crucial blows in one over.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Keevy and Patel (15) proved to be decisive, with the pair combining for 27 runs to take their side to within 13 runs of the win.

Despite Olwakhe Goqoza’s two quick wickets in the 18th over, it a was too little too late as captain Daniel Ristow

(13 not out) smashed three boundaries to seal the result.

● On Saturday, Nick Keevy made his maiden century for the Grey first team to steer them to a seven-wicket victory over Bishops from Cape Town.

Bishops made an excellent start, reaching 106 without loss before the Grey bowlers got among the wickets to restrict them to 207/9 in 65 overs.

Elih Thorne (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Grey.

After slipping to 70/3 in their reply, Keevy held the innings together with a wonderful 113 not out.

He was ably supported by Tiaan van Vuuren (51 not out), who finished the game off in style by hitting a huge six.

● The Grey first water polo team had a successful weekend at the annual Grey All Boys Festival they hosted.

After being held to a 6-6 draw in their opening game against Paul Roos Gymnasium, they enjoyed resounding victories over Grey College (10-3), Selborne (12-4) and St Andrew’s College(9-3).

Senior players Ricky King, Stuart Grenfell, captain Matt Easton, Chris Smailes and Reece Audie formed the core of the Grey team.