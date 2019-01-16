Mamelodi Sundowns have an uphill struggle, not just playing catch-up in the Absa Premiership‚ but also juggling a second Caf Champions League campaign in one season.

Sundowns host Maritzburg United in Pretoria on Wednesday night, lying in fourth place in the PSL.

They have four matches – and eight points – to catch up on leaders Bidvest Wits.

Due to the Confederation of African Football switching from a southern to a northern hemisphere calendar‚ Downs‚ who had already played four matches of the 2018 Champions League this season‚ have added five more in the 20182019 version.

They began the group stage with a 2-1 away defeat against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars on Friday‚ and have plenty more continental matches‚ with accompanying gruelling travel‚ coming up in January and February.

“It is very difficult. Games in hand don’t always mean maximum points‚” Sundowns’ Kiwi striker, Jeremy Brockie, said.

“If we look at the table‚ and read too much into the games in hand‚ that’s where you’re likely to slip up.

“We’ve just got to keep plugging away. We’ve been unbeaten in the league for a long time, but we need to concentrate on collecting three points.

“We’re in front of our home fans [against Maritzburg] and we’ll look for maximum points.”

Brockie missed the Lobi Stars defeat with a suspension.

“I watched the game on TV and thought we started quite brightly – had a few chances but didn’t quite take them‚” he said.

“But then, conceding the penalty right on halftime completely changed things.”

Downs meet a Maritzburg desperate for points and in last place with 11 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Benni McCarthy is hoping Free State Stars star winger Sinethemba Jantjie moves to Bidvest Wits earlier than anticipated and will not play on Wednesday night when Cape Town City host the Nedbank Cup holders in a catch-up league game at the Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy has labelled Jantjie “a Ferrari” and said he was scared of the damage that the winger could potentially do to his side‚ especially given the crisis they potentially face at left back.

But Jantjie has already signed a pre-contract to move to Wits at the end of the season and there are ongoing talks about him making an early move to Johannesburg.

“Go on‚ Hunty‚ take him, man!’ McCarthy joked this week in a call to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“Stars will try to stop us from coming through the middle and will look to use their speedsters like Jantjie to catch us on the counterattack.”

Ebrahim Seedat is suspended for the game‚ so Edmilson Dove will have to move to left-back.

He missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Baroka FC through injury and faces a late fitness test.

If the Mozambican international is not available‚ then Thato Mokeke will be moved to left back and Kwanda Mngonyama will come in at centre back‚ the coach said.

“It will be tough for Mokeke up against a Ferrari like Jantjie.

“Teams like Stars are always difficult because they are fighting for survival‚ they are willing to give everything.

“We just have to be cautious. I always want my team to be a bit smart‚ a bit wary.

“As long as we go out there to compete and whatever the opposition comes up with‚ we are going to try to match them because I know the quality that we possess‚ the individual players we have,” McCarthy said.

“The minute we allow the opposition‚ especially those sides fighting for relegation and with nothing to lose‚ to run more than us‚ then you automatically give them an open door somewhere.

“We’ve got to match them physically and match them for effort, but it won’t be easy.”