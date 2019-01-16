Qeshile, Ackermann give Warriors fighting chance

Sinethemba Qeshile and Colin Ackermann both hit 70s as the Warriors held the advantage after the second day of their Four-Day Domestic Series encounter against the log-leading Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Qeshile struck an unbeaten 71 (80 balls, 10 fours) and Ackermann made 78 (152 balls, 12 fours) as the visitors were bowled out for 343 in response to the 239 made by the hosts on day one.

It gave them a first innings lead of 104, but that was erased as the title favourites went to stumps on 105 for two.

It was nonetheless a good day for the Eastern Cape franchise as they gave themselves a decent chance of victory with a solid batting performance.

They had started proceedings on 60 for three and that score was doubled before the next wicket fell – captain Jon-Jon Smuts falling for 38.

That ended a stand of 74 for the fourth wicket and more good partnerships followed to put the away side in a position of strength.

Lesiba Ngoepe (33) added 77 for the next wicket, while 58 was produced by the final wicket pair of Qeshile and Lutho Sipamla (18).

Jason Smith finished as the pick of the bowlers with four for 62, while Mthiwekhaya Nabe nabbed three for 63.

The Cobras slipped into early trouble on 31 for two as Simon Harmer (2/34) struck twice, but an unbroken 74-run third wicket partnership between David Bedingham (48) and Pieter Malan (44) put the home side into a one-run lead at the close.

In other action, half-centuries by Dominic Hendricks and Kagiso Rapulana helped the Highveld Lions seize the initiative at the halfway stage of their derby against the Titans in Benoni on Tuesday.

The pair both shone with the bat as the visitors replied to the home side’s 229 all out with 288 for four – a lead of 59 runs at Willowmoore Park.

Chris Morris finished as the top-scorer for the reigning champions, although he disappointingly fell three shy of a century after a blistering 97 (77 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes). ● Rain and a wet outfield meant there was no day two play possible between the Dolphins and the Knights in their encounter in Pietermaritzburg.

The hosts would have been hoping to press on from their 330 for six advantage at the start, but rain stopped play. –