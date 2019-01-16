Date set for Chippa-Sundowns Nedbank Cup clash

Chippa United will play their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday, January 26.

Last season the Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side beat ABC Motsepe League outfit Phiva Young Stars 2-0 to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

However, the Chilli Boys' journey in the tournament was short-lived and they were booted out by Free State Stars after losing 2-1 in the last 16 stage.

The furthest the team has ever gone in the Nedbank Cup is reaching the semi-finals in 2017, but lost 4-0 to SuperSport United.

Tickets for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 fixtures are now on sale at TicketPro outlets and Spar nationwide.

Tickets for all 16 matches will be selling at R40 for adults and R15 for children below the age of 12.

Other ticket-selling outlets include Edgars, Jet, Postnet and CNA.

Former Nedbank Cup champions, Wits will kick-off proceedings when they host Boyne Tigers, at Bidvest Stadium on January 23 while Polokwane City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila clash in the much-anticipated Limpopo derby on the same evening. Both fixtures will kick-off at 7.30pm.

In addition to the 24 clubs from the PSL professional structures, eight clubs from the SAFA amateur structures await an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Five team will be making their Nedbank Cup debut appearances.

They are Tshwane University of Technology (Gauteng), Boyne Tigers (Limpopo), NC Professionals (Northern Cape), Umvoti FC (KwaZulu-Natal) and Tjakastad Junior Shepard (Mpumalanga).