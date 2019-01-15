Warriors have work cut out to reel Cobras in

Rory Kleinveldt and Jason Smith struck with bat and ball as the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras fought back well during the second half of day one of their latest 4-Day Domestic Series assignment against the Warriors in Cape Town on Monday.

The pair shared a crucial 75-run stand that rescued the log leaders from a limp 132 for seven to post 239 all out at PPC Newlands.

The pair then nabbed a wicket apiece as the visitors were pegged back to 60 for three by stumps on a busy opening day.

It was a crucial display in both disciplines by the pair, with Smith the architect through his holding 74 (115 balls, 12 fours).

The Eastern Cape side won the toss and three wickets apiece by Basheer Walters (3/51) and Glenton Stuurman (3/88) jolted the Cobras badly.

They were seven down by the 49th over with only David Bedingham (43) and Kyle Verreynne (31) making any significant impact.

It was then left to Smith and Kleinveldt, who blasted 42 off 44 balls, to provide some sort of meaningful total.

There were also two wickets from Simon Harmer (2/32) and Lutho Sipamla (2/57) as the Warriors completed a good day with the ball.

Lizaad Williams (1/21) and Kleinveldt (1/14) got rid of inform openers Eddie Moore (10) and Gihahn Cloete (7) respectively, leaving the Warriors side on 18 for two.

Smith (1/9) then got Yaseen Vallie (20) to dent the Warriors further, with Colin Ackermann (17) and Jon-Jon Smuts (5) taking their side to stumps – 179 runs behind.

● A maiden 4-Day Domestic Series century (137) by 22-yearold Marques Ackerman helped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to stumps on 330 for six.

There was also a strong unbeaten 81 from Senuran Muthusamy, after the KZN outfit had won the toss.

Sarel Erwee (15) and debutant Thamsanqa Khumalo (6) were dismissed with only 26 on the board, leaving a big building job for those that followed.

Fortunately for the KwaZulu-Natal side, Ackerman dropped anchor with his fifth career century and added 114 with captain Khaya Zondo (34) for the third wicket.

The Knights struck as the top-scorer was finally dismissed, but Grant Roelofsen (32) made sure the momentum continued with a 91-run sixthwicket stand.

Zakhele Qwabe was one of three bowlers to bag two wickets each along with Tshepo Ntuli (2/111) and Thandolwethu Mnyaka (2/58).

● A superb three-wicket haul from Wiaan Mulder seized the advantage for the bizhub Highveld Lions on a rain-hit day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series derby against the Multiply Titans in Benoni on Monday.

The Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder claimed three for 23 in 12 overs to leave the defending champions reeling at 160 for seven when the weather intervened – just 48 overs into the action.

However, the men from across the Jukskei were fighting back thanks to an unbeaten 46 from another national star, Chris Morris. –