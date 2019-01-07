Southern Kings must be more accurate, says Deon Davids

If the Isuzu Southern Kings want to snap a seven-game Guinness PRO14 losing streak they must improve their accuracy, Kings head coach Deon Davids said.

The bottom-of-the-log Kings were found wanting in several departments when they were blanked 38-0 in by a second string Edinburgh outfit at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Davids says his team will work hard on the training pitch ahead of their much anticipated first South African derby of the season against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth on January 18.

“There was definitely a bit of rustiness against Edinburgh and we were not as accurate as we can be. We have to be critical of our game and work hard for our next one against the Cheetahs,” Davids said.

“Edinburgh capitalised well on our mistakes and we struggled to get our hands on the ball."