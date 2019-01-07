Southern Kings must be more accurate, says Deon Davids
Coach wants his team to work harder at eliminating "rustiness"
If the Isuzu Southern Kings want to snap a seven-game Guinness PRO14 losing streak they must improve their accuracy, Kings head coach Deon Davids said.
The bottom-of-the-log Kings were found wanting in several departments when they were blanked 38-0 in by a second string Edinburgh outfit at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Davids says his team will work hard on the training pitch ahead of their much anticipated first South African derby of the season against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth on January 18.
“There was definitely a bit of rustiness against Edinburgh and we were not as accurate as we can be. We have to be critical of our game and work hard for our next one against the Cheetahs,” Davids said.
“Edinburgh capitalised well on our mistakes and we struggled to get our hands on the ball."
The Kings had a four-week break over the festive season, and were slow out of the starting blocks against Edinburgh conceding three early tries.
It was an early Darcy Graham double that helped Edinburgh to their resounding win. Graham scored a try in each corner after Dougie Fife opened the scoring to put Edinburgh three tries up in the first 10 minutes.
Davids said he was pleased experienced scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius made his debut for the Kings after being sidelined for several months by a foot injury.
“It was fantastic to have Sarel back on the field and he has a lot of experience. It was good to see him getting game time and going forward we will need that experience. Now the team will put in the hard work ahead of the visit by the Cheetahs.”
Another player who returned to action after injury for the Kings in Scotland was hooker Michael Willemse.
The Cheetahs will arrive in Port Elizabeth on the back of a hard-fought 27-12 win over Zebre in Parma on Sunday.
So far the Kings have endured a rocky road in the PRO14 winning only one of their 11 matches and are stranded at the bottom of Conference B.
The Cheetahs have fared marginally better, winning three of their 11 outings which has left them second from bottom in Conference A.