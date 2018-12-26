Dale Steyn has become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 422 scalps to his name.

He achieved this momentous feat when he removed Fakhar Zaman for 12 runs in the first session of the first day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Steyn had been tied on 421 with the legendary Shaun Pollock and finally overtook the SA great on Wednesday.

The unforgettable moment came after 6.1 overs when Steyn delivered a length delivery that slightly moved away from Zaman who chased it only to get a thick edge that went in the direction of Dean Elgar at third slip for an easy catch.

Steyn‚ who took the new ball after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat‚ is also two wickets away from a career 50 Test wickets against Pakistan.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Dale‚ he’s been a fantastic bowler for SA for so long. His performances both home and away have been remarkable in so many ways‚" said Pollock immediately after Steyn overtook him.

"The fact that he is the best Test fast bowler that SA has produced‚ doesn’t require my endorsement as his stats and record tell you that.

"He’s fully deserving of holding the record for most Test wickets and I hope that he goes on to take many more and continues winning games for the Proteas.

“His injuries of late have been in stark contrast to how well he has managed his body and fitness throughout his career and he has been a wonderful athlete.

"I have enjoyed so many attributes of Dale’s bowling through his international career‚ the ability to swing the ball at high speed upfront‚ reverse swing the ball with devastating effect‚ bowl with great control and within himself as well as being able to crank it up with high speed hostile bowling on very flat surfaces at times - have all been his hallmarks.

“He has spearheaded the attack for many years giving the team a lift when they needed it most.

"More importantly he’s a great guy and deserves all the best.

"Fast bowling has always been a characteristic strength of SA cricket and records undoubtedly serve as motivation for our current and future stars.

"I look forward to seeing the hugely talented Kagiso Rabada‚ already 150‚ Lungi Ngidi and others going on to surpass these records because ultimately that’s what we want for Proteas cricket. Well done Dale.”