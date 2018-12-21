GALLERY |Cobras bounce back with vengeance against Warriors
The WSB Cape Cobras are in a position of real strength with two days remaining of their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.
When stumps were drawn on Thursday, the log leaders had reached 148 for one wicket in their second innings, which equates to an overall lead of 162 runs.
It has been a match where the momentum has swung both ways over the two days and the Warriors had a real chance to take a firm grip at lunch on Thursday.
But after the home team were dismissed for 252, the Malan brothers, Janneman and Pieter, ensured the Cobras hold the aces going into Friday.
Pieter Malan was out shortly before the close for 61, caught off the bowling of Lutho Sipamla. Janneman is on 77 and Hashim Amla has eight.
The Warriors went to lunch on 201 for four with captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Sinethemba Qeshile well set and only 65 behind on the first innings.
But the Cobras bounced back with vengeance to claim six wickets after lunch.
The Warriors lost their last six wickets for only 23 runs and handed the Cobras a narrow 14-run lead.
Off-spinner Dane Piedt claimed three wickets for 56 runs and there were also two run-outs.
Smuts and promising rookie Qeshile were going along well and their partnership had reached 86 runs for the fifth wicket when Qeshile was unluckily run out at the non-striker’s end off a straight drive from Smuts. He looked good for his 41.
Simon Harmer was then yorked by Dane Paterson for naught and when Smuts lost his wicket to Piedt for a well played 63, all other resistance crumbled.
Seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe also took three wickets, his scalps coming at a cost of 43 runs, while Paterson was rewarded with two.
In Johannesburg, the bizhub Highveld Lions have their backs against the wall against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Bidvest Wanderers.
The Lions were bundled out for a mere 134 to hand the Dolphins a massive lead of 169 runs on the first innings.
By the end of play on Thursday, the Dolphins had struggled to 119 for five, but it gave them an overall advantage of 288 runs.
At the crease for the Dolphins are Grant Roelofsen with seven and Andile Phehlukwayo on five.
Up the order, Sarel Erwee (31) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (33) got the ball rolling for the visitors in the second innings.
In Bloemfontein, the Multiply Titans were firmly in control of the their match against VKB Knights at the Mangaung Oval.
After losing the early wickets of Aiden Markram for just six and Dean Elgar for 25, Jonathan Vandiar (38) and Faf du Plessis (13) took the close-ofplay total to 89 for two.
That left the Titans 161 runs ahead with eight wickets remaining. –