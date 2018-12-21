GALLERY |Cobras bounce back with vengeance against Warriors

The WSB Cape Cobras are in a position of real strength with two days remaining of their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

When stumps were drawn on Thursday, the log leaders had reached 148 for one wicket in their second innings, which equates to an overall lead of 162 runs.

It has been a match where the momentum has swung both ways over the two days and the Warriors had a real chance to take a firm grip at lunch on Thursday.

But after the home team were dismissed for 252, the Malan brothers, Janneman and Pieter, ensured the Cobras hold the aces going into Friday.

Pieter Malan was out shortly before the close for 61, caught off the bowling of Lutho Sipamla. Janneman is on 77 and Hashim Amla has eight.

The Warriors went to lunch on 201 for four with captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Sinethemba Qeshile well set and only 65 behind on the first innings.