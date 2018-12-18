Warriors batsman must step up - Rivash Gobind

Coach Rivash Gobind wants his batsman to step it up a gear as the Warriors start the second round of 4-Day Franchise Series against the Cape Cobras at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

As the dust settles from the hit-and-run Mzansi Super League, all six franchises will be shifting their mindset to red-ball cricket this week.

The Cobras head the standings with four wins in five matches while the Warriors, in fourth position, have only one victory to show for their efforts.

Gobind admits he felt some unease in the first half of the competition and that had mainly to do with the team’s batting.

“There are some concerns. We need to bat a lot better. We not doing as well as what we should in four-day cricket. That was a real concern for me in the first half, especially with the personnel that we've got,” Gobind said.

Attacking opener Eddie Moore is the exception at the top of the order. He is third on the competition’s run-scoring table with 451 in nine innings at an average of 56.37 per knock.

“Eddie has been the one (batsman who has performed). I think he's made over 400 runs already. But as fantastic as his numbers are, I still believe, with his potential, he's got a lot more to offer.