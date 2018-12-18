Racing friends at it again

They were meant to race as friendly rivals, however, some mechanical trouble saw Dean Ball and Philip Weise team up once again to claim the index of performance title at the Border 100 Endurance race at the weekend.

The pair, who claimed a shock overall victory in the Midas 3-hour Endurance race at Aldo Scribante Raceway last month, the pair were meant to go head-to-head in the East London race in their own vehicles.

However, mechanical issues with Ball’s car a day before the race, saw him and Weise share the latter’s white Solid Pave BMW 328 as they raced their way to the Index of Performance title in addition to claiming a second place in the Saloon Cars division.

Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, Weise said it was another great race for the pairing as they managed to stay consistent throughout the race as he claimed the second Index of Performance title in as many years.

“Your laps have to be very consistent, they basically take your fastest and slowest lap times, and they calculate how many times you can get within that bracket.

“It’s so important for drivers to be doing similar lap times every time you go around. Luckily Dean and I are pretty evenly-matched in our driving capabilities,” Weise said.