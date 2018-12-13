Top EP rugby post put on ice

Plans to appoint a high-powered general manager to drive the vision of the EP Rugby Union have been put on ice until 2019.

Though EPRU president Andre Rademan would not comment, a source close to the union said a decision on the general manager position had not been taken.

It is expected that a decision will only be made after finality has been reached on a R45m bid by business consortium to take control of the Isuzu Southern Kings.

In August the names of several high profile candidates were linked to the position when it was first advertised.

It is unclear whether any of the original candidates are still in the running, or whether EPRU will embark on a new recruitment programme in 2019.

Springbok flank and television and radio personality Thando Manana was said to be on the five-man shortlist to become the new GM.

Former EP Currie Cup head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg is also believed to have been on the original list of candidates but he has subsequently accepted a coaching position at Griquas.

Other candidates whose names have been linked to the post are former referee Philip Bosch, Bernard Petersen (sport manager at Nelson Mandela University) and John Williams (former Namibian coach).

The new general manager of EP Rugby will have to perform the following functions:

1: Oversee the development department in all aspects, including ensuring administratively sound development procedures being adhered to;

2: Revise existing structures within the development department, and introduction of new procedures and policies in collaboration with the union’s executive;

3: Ensure sound procedures are in place and followed, and ensure discipline; if necessary;

4: Manage the EPRU development programme;

5: Liaise with club affairs, regarding all matters relating to clubs, ensuring that necessary policies and procedures are followed;

6: Assist the executive in the day-to-day tasks of club affairs and development as well as operational and legal matters of the EPRU;

7: Support all sub-committees of the executive of EPRU to drive the vision of the union.