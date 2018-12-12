Brett Dakin off to Boccia worlds

Multiple time provincial champion Brett Dakin will have a dream realised when he pulls on the green and gold of South Africa at the Dubai Boccia World Open starting Friday.

The 21-year-old Dakin, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, has been playing the sport for over eight years and has been a provincial player for the same amount of time, winning a number of individual and team accolades along the way.

Despite his numerous medals, Dakin said being selected to represent South Africa for the first time is a “dream come true”.

“Being selected for the team is one of the greatest honours for me. It was always a dream of mine to compete in the sport on an international level and I cannot wait for the competition to begin,” he said.