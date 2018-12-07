Kaizer Chiefs fire Giovanni Solinas
Assistant Patrick Mabedi also shown the door
Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed both their head coach Giovanni Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi following a string of poor results in 2018-2019 campaign.
Breaking News!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2018
Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi’s contract has also been terminated.
We would like to express our gratitude to him for all the efforts during his time at Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/0o9t0m5M6D
Chiefs released the bombshell news on their Twitter account on Friday afternoon.
The sacking of Italian Solinas come as no surprise after Chiefs lost three matches in four – all by 2-1 score line‚ prompting some soccer fans to dub the club “two ones”.
-TimesLIVE