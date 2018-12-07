Sport

Kaizer Chiefs fire Giovanni Solinas

Assistant Patrick Mabedi also shown the door

By Sazi Hadebe - 07 December 2018

Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed both their head coach Giovanni Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi following a string of poor results in 2018-2019 campaign.

Chiefs released the bombshell news on their Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

The sacking of Italian Solinas come as no surprise after Chiefs lost three matches in four – all by 2-1 score line‚ prompting some soccer fans to dub the club “two ones”.

-TimesLIVE

 

