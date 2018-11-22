Bring “Gees” and win cash at St George’s Park

The Mzansi Super League T20 will arrive in Port Elizabeth with some added incentive for fans when the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants host the Durban Heat at St George’s Park on Friday evening (7pm).

Dubbed “Fast. Fun. For All’, Giants “Gees” will be on full display with the ground expected to be painted orange and black.

Also, up for grabs is R10,000 for the “One Catch” competition, where the first person to make a clean, one-handed catch from a six will win the cash.

Upon arrival at St George’s Park, fans will be greeted by glitter, sparkles and face paint to get them into the spirit of the Giants. Orange hard hats will also be given to the first 500 people.

There will be a photo booth and a black and orange best dressed competition where a fan can win R2,000 each game day.

Tickets for the game are available from TicketPro outlets as well as the stadium ticket office. Tickets start from R50, with 25% discount if fans buy tickets for all five games.

The gates open at 5pm.