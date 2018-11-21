NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town

NMB Giants coach Eric Simons says his troops are confident heading into Wednesday night’s Mzansi Super League T20 cricket match against the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands (7pm, SABC3).

The Giants won their opening encounter against the Jozi Stars at the weekend and will be looking to make it two out of two in Cape Town.

The team are also looking forward to their first home game when they host Durban Heat at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Friday (7pm).