Jon-Jon’s Giants limber up
If there is one person in the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants camp who knows how to exploit conditions at St George’s Park it is allrounder Jon-Jon Smuts.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.