Uitenhage derby divides town

Uitenhage will be divided in half when Gardens and Progress contest the Grand Challenge Cup rugby final on Saturday at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch.

This is one of the biggest derbies in South African club rugby as matches between these two sides are traditionally epic affairs. With the Grand Challenge Cup at stake, as well as a place in the Gold Cup on offer, Saturday’s match is no exception.

Progress broke Gardens’ hearts last season when they beat them in the quarterfinals and they will be looking to repeat that effort.

Their rivals, meanwhile, will be aiming to qualify for the Gold Cup for the first time.

The match will start at 3.30pm.

Port Elizabeth’s Kwaru Rugby Club were crowned the women’s club champions in Cape Town on Sunday after defeating Fort Hare 19-7 at Langa Sports Grounds in the fifth edition of the tournament.

Middelburg won the Plate final after delivering a well-balanced display in securing a 43-0 victory against the George Lilies.

The best nine clubs from across the country battled it out in the two-day tournament on Saturday and Sunday, which culminated in the respective finals.

Kwaru were in good form from the outset, registering a 22-10 victory against the George Lilies in their opening match.

They built on this with a 15-7 victory against the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, before defeating the Busy Bees 14-10 on Sunday to book their place in the Cup final.

Fort Hare, meanwhile, started the competition with a 62-0 bang against Matlosana and then beat Tygerberg 27-12 in their second pool match.

The teams met again on Sunday, and the Eastern Cape outfit again dominated for a 32-12 victory to secure their place in the grand finale against Kwaru.

Middelburg registered victories against the Busy Bees and the University of Limpopo before lining up against the George Lilies in the Plate final.