Leisure

Gallery | your weekly leisure pictures

By Herald Reporter - 19 October 2018

If you were out and about in the past week, there is a chance you were snapped. Check out this gallery of images captured at social events in Port Elizabeth.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X