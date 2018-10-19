Bucs the first big hurdle

Beating Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout fixture would be a great morale-booster for his troops before their crucial league match against Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler says. The Chilli Boys play Pirates in the first round of the knockout competition at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (8.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.