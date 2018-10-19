Jon-Jon to captain the Bay’s Giants

Warriors ace Jon-Jon Smuts will captain the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in their first match against the Jozi Stars when the Mzansi Super League starts in November. Smuts, who also captains the Warriors franchise, was named captain at a launch event for the Giants held at City Hall on Thursday – to the applause of onlookers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.