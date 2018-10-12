Port Elizabeth's St George’s named as one of the venues for T20 six
PE named as one of the venues for new national tournament set to start in November
Cricket South Africa’s T20 League started taking some semblance of shape on Thursday when St George’s Park was named as one of six venues to host the tournament starting in November. Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg (Wanderers), Centurion (SuperSport Park), Durban (Kingsmead), Cape Town (Newlands) and Paarl (Boland Park) will host six new, yet-tobe-announced franchises.
