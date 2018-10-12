Hunt for PE cop’s killers
A search is under way for the killers of a Port Elizabeth policeman, who was forced off the road and shot in the head on Wednesday. National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole condemned the ongoing attacks on police officers and ordered on Thursday that the killers of Detective-Constable Mthetheleli Mamana, 36, be brought to book.
