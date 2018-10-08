Clean sweep for the newbies
Newly promoted Bloemendal announced themselves on the NMB Premier League cricket stage with two impressive victories in the Mayoral T20 Cup at NMU at the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.