All Black bench was the decider – Rassie Erasmus

When the Springboks played their best rugby of 2018 against the All Blacks at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, they had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

For all the Boks’ effort and endeavour, the All Blacks found the sixth gear that allowed them to reel in a 12point deficit in the last eight minutes to beat the Springboks 32-30 in a pulsating Test match.

The result may have been everything for the disappointed capacity crowd, but Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus was happy with the team’s performance.

Erasmus admitted that New Zealand’s experienced bench made all the difference.

“I really think it was one of the best tactical performances in a while because we spoke about the expected All Black backlash on our way back from Wellington,” Erasmus said.

“We looked back at the time when they lost to Ireland in the US and exacted revenge in Dublin. I was still at Munster at the time and I realised the need to match the All Blacks physically and tactically.

“I really thought we handled them physically and tactically for 72 minutes, but they’re a class team.

“I thought their bench did better when it came on and I don’t think it was because of effort, I think it was because of experience.