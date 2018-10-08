Still time left for 'Fruits of Democracy' awards entries
Nominations to honour Nelson Mandela Bay’s best and brightest young people are still open.
The fourth annual Fruits of Democracy awards will take place at the Athenaeum on October 26.
Event organiser Olwam Mnqwazi urged people between the ages of 19 and 34 to enter as nominations close at midnight on October 19.
Fruits of Democracy was established in 2015 with the aim of creating dialogue and recognising the positive efforts of young citizens in the metro.
Mnqwazi said nominees should show leadership, excellence, achievement, community engagement, sustainability and intentionality.
Categories include education, sports, arts and culture, community and public service, and business.
But Mnqwazi said they were short on nominations for education, sport and business.
“We have more than 100 nominations this year with most in the arts and culture and community and public service categories. We have a lot of sporting people who could be nominated, hence we are making the provision that people can nominate themselves,” he said.
Past winners include Banele Njadayi (excellence in arts & culture, 2015), Dr Adelina Mbinjama-Gamatham (excellence in education, 2016) and Rochey Stone Walters (excellence in business, 2017).
Those wishing to nominate themselves or someone else must register on the HeraldLIVE website.
Entry is free at the event and entertainment will be provided by Asanda Mqiki.
Meanwhile, the organisation will host the book launch of Khaya Dlanga’s These Things Really Do Happen To Me at the Port Elizabeth City Hall on October 26 at 9am.
For more information on both events, contact Sesethu Gqomo on 074-754-0960.
Nomination forms are available HERE