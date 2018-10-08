Still time left for 'Fruits of Democracy' awards entries

Nominations to honour Nelson Mandela Bay’s best and brightest young people are still open.

The fourth annual Fruits of Democracy awards will take place at the Athenaeum on October 26.

Event organiser Olwam Mnqwazi urged people between the ages of 19 and 34 to enter as nominations close at midnight on October 19.

Fruits of Democracy was established in 2015 with the aim of creating dialogue and recognising the positive efforts of young citizens in the metro.

Mnqwazi said nominees should show leadership, excellence, achievement, community engagement, sustainability and intentionality.

Categories include education, sports, arts and culture, community and public service, and business.