Chippa greedy for goals

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler will not only be looking for positive results against Free State Stars, but also wants his players to score goals when the two sides meet on Wednesday in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Tinkler has only one win from the three matches he has been in charge of since taking over from Dan “Dance” Malesela at the Port Elizabeth-based side and will be looking to increase that tally tonight.

