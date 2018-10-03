Bay’s Sibanye close in on Nedbank Cup spot

Nelson Mandela Bay-based ABC Motsepe League side Sibanye are one step closer to booking themselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup last 32 after topping Group A in the preliminary round to progress to the semifinals. Sibanye will now play Group B winners Tornado FC in the semifinal on October 13, at a venue still to be decided.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.