Close battle for top in women’s league

The battle in the Sasol Women’s League between City Lads and Thunderbirds is still on as both teams chase league honours at the end of the season.

East London’s Thunderbirds are on top of the log with 58 points from 20 matches.

Lads are in second place, trailing by just a point, also from 20 games.

Both sides continue to collect points every weekend, with the recent results being Thunderbirds’ 4-0 win against Birmingham City and Lads’ beating Sophakama Ladies 4-2.

It looks like the last match of the season will decide who takes the trophy.

Golden Stars recorded their 12th defeat in the league this season when they lost 1-0 to Amanqilo Birds on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth side have not won in three matches.

Stars’ last victory was in August when they beat Bashee Eagles 2-1. They are 12th on the log with 17 points from 19 matches.

Highbury lost 5-1 to Executive Ladies, while Manchester Babes’ game was postponed.

Sasol Women’s League weekend results:

University of Fort Hare FC 2 Bashee Eagles FC1; Red Roses Ladies FC 5 Cumakala 1; Manchester Babes v Eluhewini Ladies (postponed); Highbury FC 1 Executive Ladies 5; Sophakama Ladies 2 City Lads 4; Thunderbirds Ladies 4 Birmingham City FC 0; Ayakha Stars Ladies FC 0 Eastern Rangers FC 1; Amanqilo Birds 1 Golden Stars 0