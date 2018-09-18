Kings ‘need more vigour in attack’
More verve and vigour is needed from a static Isuzu Southern Kings attack if they want to blast holes in the Glasgow Warriors’ defence on Saturday, Kings head coach Deon Davids said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.