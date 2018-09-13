Deysel to add muscle to Ulster pack
A knee injury left Deysel on the sidelines when Ulster beat Edinburgh in Belfast last week and his availability is a big boost for the Irish side.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.