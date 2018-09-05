Women’s soccer showpiece
Bay to host cream of Africa’s talent at Cosafa championship
The SA women, who slipped into Port Elizabeth this week, play Madagascar in the opening match of the tournament at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakele at 3.30pm.
