Ironman showcases SA to the world

Sometime this week I read an article in one of the local online news outlets quoting Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as saying “the Ironman 70.3 world championship event is no longer a Bay initiative, it is now a South African event”. Unfortunately, the news outlet that carried this statement has a much smaller reach than this newspaper and many will have missed it.

