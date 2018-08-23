Chiefs dream becomes reality for Manyama

Joining the Naturena club is a dream come true, new Kaizer Chiefs signing Lebogang Manyama says.

Manyama joined Chiefs on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

“It’s a dream come true‚” the Alexander-born midfielder told the club.

“I have supported Chiefs from a young age.

“I grew up on the same street as Brian Baloyi in Alexandra and that’s how I fell in love with the club.”

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana star will bolster Chiefs’ attacking options.

“I now want to help the club win trophies and to achieve glory‚ because that’s what the Kaizer Chiefs brand represents to me‚” he said.

Manyama will reunite with his former Ajax Cape Town teammate, Khama Billiat, and they are expected to intimidate defenders this season.

Manyama walked away with the Premiership Players’ Player award‚ and Midfielder of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards in 2017.

The attacking midfielder had a magnificent 2016/2017 season with Cape Town City‚ being selected as the PSL Footballer of the Season and also winning the Golden Boot with 13 goals. Manyama parted ways with Turkish side Konyaspor a few weeks ago and had been on the wanted list of several local clubs.

“We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama.

“Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family‚” the club tweeted on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Manyama joined Konyaspor from Cape Town City last year in a deal that is believed to be worth R10m.

Orlando Pirates have offloaded troubled striker Ayanda Nkosi to cash-strapped Jomo Cosmos on a season-long loan deal‚ the National First Division side said on Wednesday.

“Yes we are taking him on loan for the season‚ and hopefully he will add value to our attack‚” assistant coach and former striker Brice Aka said after Nkosi made a good impression during a week-long trial with Ezenkosi.

Nkosi is likely to make his debut on Sunday when Cosmos travel to the Kameelrivier Stadium in Siyabuswa‚ Mpumalanga‚ to face off against TS Galaxy (kickoff is at 3pm).

The 25-year-old striker has had a difficult time on and off the field during his two-year stay with the Buccaneers.

Nkosi struggled for game time in the two seasons he was with Pirates‚ with just 12 appearances in all competitions and a solitary goal.

Cosmos are hoping that Nkosi can enhance their attacking firepower up front and help the team gain promotion back to the Absa Premiership after their relegation in 2012.