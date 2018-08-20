Thrilling schools rugby matches

Framesby did just enough on home ground to beat Nico Malan 29-17 in their schools rugby match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

In the first 20 minutes, Framesby dominated affairs and notched up 21 points without reply from the Humansdorp visitors.

Nico Malan then piled up the points and the 21-0 became 21-17 with just five minutes left in the match.

A penalty for Framesby stretched the lead to 24-17.

This was followed by a Framesby try just before the final whistle.

Wade-Finnis, Barry Vlok (lock), Juandré Liebenberg (flyhalf) and Monray Potgieter (centre) scored tries for Framesby. Emile Wagener (scrumhalf) scored both tries for Nico Malan. ● Brandwag beat Pearson 3824 in a thrilling display of running rugby in Summerstrand on Saturday.

In the first half, it seemed it would be a runaway victory for Brandwag, but Pearson produced a three-try fightback in the second half.

It took less than a minute for Brandwag flank De Wet Alberts to power over the tryline.

Tries by wing Justin Niemand, hooker Gideon Serfontein and prop Zuki Sali followed.

By halftime the visitors had a decisive 28-3 lead.

The second started like the first with Brandwag wing Octavian Muller scoring in the corner. When Brandwag tried to run from their own tryline, Pearson inside centre Chris Frederick intercepted and scored under the posts.

Wing Taine-Josh Thorne then poached another Brandwag pass for a second consecutive intercept try.

The visitors hit back immediately.

Muller stunned Pearson by collecting his own team’s kickoff for a try in the corner.

Minutes later Pearson eighth man Talefo Moleko ran in the last try.