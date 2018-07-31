New squad to revitalise Chilli Boys

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has reshaped a brand new squad to tackle the new Absa Premiership season.

The Chilli Boys have a fresh look to their squad, having signed 14 new players.

Malesela has kept only 11 players from the squad of last season, which finished 10th on the log.

“We have a very small squad that is very competitive.

“It’s always like that when you have tight competition,” the former Orlando Pirates defender said.

“We may still need one or two players just to be safe in case of injuries or suspensions, because if we have too small a squad then we are at risk.

“We have 25 players, but we are looking at about 28.”

Among the requirements for new additions, Malesela said, would be quality and versatility.

“We are not just going to sign anybody who is not necessary. We have to see if they are worthy of signing.

“I am pleased with the squad. It is a fairly new team but it is pleasing to watch.”

Among the new recruits are veteran players Daine Klate and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

Asked whether he was happy to have Sangweni back and Klate in his team, Malesela said: “Experienced players add value to what we have in the club.

“I am pleased to have these players around. I’ll be happy when they start delivering.”

Chippa travel to the Dr Molemela Stadium to play Bloemfontein Celtic in their season opener on Sunday.

Malesela said he was pleased with the amount of work they had put in during the preseason. In time, this would reflect in the results.

The Port Elizabeth professional team spent a week in Johannesburg as part of their preparations for the league.

“Most of the things we wanted to do went according to plan, particularly the friendly matches we wanted to play to see exactly where we were with our preparations.

“Obviously, there was also the assessment of players that we needed to have, so we did all of that.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says new marquee signing Khama Billiat is no magician whose magic wand will suddenly transform the Amakhosi into fearless world-beaters overnight.

Billiat joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in a sensational transfer in June but Mphahlele cautioned the Naturena club’s fans against expecting the Zimbabwean international to perform miracles single-handedly.

‘‘We are happy to have Khama. He’s a very good player‚” Mphahlele said on Monday.

‘‘I just hope he comes in and helps us.

“To our fans, we must not put too much pressure on him and say: ‘We have Khama and everything is going to be okay’. No.”

Chiefs went three seasons without winning a trophy under former coach Steve Komphela and their preseason form has hardly been inspiring.

New Italian coach Giovanni Solinas has yet to receive the work permit that would allow him to take over the side officially and caretaker Patrick Mabedi has continued to lead the club in his absence.

The club’s long-suffering fans will hope that Solinas’s work permit issues are resolved in the coming days as Chiefs are away to champions Sundowns on the opening day of the campaign on Saturday.

‘‘We need to work together as a team to win‚” Mphahlele said.

‘‘But ja‚ any coach and any team would love to have Khama. We are very happy to have Khama.”