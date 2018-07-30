South Africa managed to do something in Dambulla on Sunday that escaped them in the first three weeks of their series in Sri Lanka: win.

After playing poor cricket throughout two Tests‚ and losing both comfortably‚ Faf du Plessis’s team got it together well enough in the first oneday international to earn the honours by five wickets with 19 overs to spare.

But it is best that South Africans do not breathe that sigh of relief just yet – there are four more ODIs to come‚ the next at the same venue on Wednesday.

Besides‚ while the victory was comprehensive, it was not wholly convincing.

South Africa’s ideas seemed to evaporate in the stiff wind that blew all day after sniping bowling on a responsive pitch by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi – and JP Duminy’s whiplash pick-up-and-throw to hit the only stump he could see to run out Upul Tharanga – reduced the Lankans to 36/5 inside nine overs.

Besides taking wickets in their 11 overs together with the new ball‚ only once did Rabada or Ngidi concede more than nine runs in any of those overs.

Then came Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo‚ who went for 16 and 12 in their first overs.

Enter Tabraiz Shamsi and Duminy to slow the flow of runs to 37 in their eight overs in tandem‚ along the way breaking the partnership of the Pereras – Kusal and Thisara – at 92.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi kept going and ended the innings at 193 midway through the 35th over when he had Lahiru Kumara easily stumped.

Shamsi and Rabada were full value for their four wickets each and Ngidi’s economy rate of 3.62 told of more quality bowling.

But it was puzzling to see bowlers of the calibre of Mulder and Phehlukwayo fail to come to terms with conditions that should not have been that foreign to them.

Batting-wise‚ too‚ there were questions. Sri Lanka had been dismissed early enough for six overs to be bowled in South Africa’s reply before lunch.

In that time they lost Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram‚ both to clumsy batsmanship and both to Akila Dananjaya‚ the impish rightarm finger and wrist spinner.

Amla went back when he should have been forward and was bowled.