Sharks ready to rewrite history

The Sharks are the only South African team to have won a Super Rugby fixture in Christchurch in the past five years, but no domestic side has won a Super Rugby playoff in New Zealand.

That is the challenge that lies in front of the Sharks ahead of their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Sharks have defeated three out of the four New Zealand teams they have faced this season‚ but they did not play against the table-topping Crusaders.

While this is a knock-out game‚ it will also serve as an accurate assessment of how decent or undercooked the Sharks have been this season.

Consistency has not been a pillar the Sharks have built their season on this year.

But their captain, Ruan Botha, says they have an opportunity to create some history even though they will have to pull off something no South African team has achieved in the 22 years of Super Rugby.

“History is history. You write your own path,” Botha said. “We’re in it to win as we want to finish our campaign on a high.

“Travel isn’t always easy but we have to adapt to it as quickly as possible. We’ve got good staff who take good care of us. It’s a case of us going out there and doing the basics well.”

The Crusaders have kept their rugby pretty simple this season while scoring a truckload of tries.

The Sharks have defended reasonably well in this campaign but they will be subjected to an examination like no other.

What the Sharks have also done well this season is to outmuscle the New Zealand teams‚ but the Crusaders and their All Black-laden pack is a different kettle of fish.

They are also a multi-skilled side whose backs can tear errant defences apart.

Botha is aware of the Crusaders’ all-round strengths but believes their pack has not been tested this season.

“The one thing they’ve done well this season is to keep the ball and they also have their small mini-plays with ball in hand,” he said.

“We need to put them under pressure and our defence is capable of doing that.

“They have a world-class front row and world-class locks so it’s going to be a difficult setpiece battle.

“They haven’t been tested by a pack from my perspective so it’s going to be a difficult challenge.”