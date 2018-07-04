Using music to heal, teach
‘Cultural worker’ believes in employing improvisation as a form of divination
We caught up with award-winning pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhatini to chat about his latest album.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.