Pressure builds on Neymar to deliver

Criticised for being selfish, profligate and over-dramatic, Neymar has struggled to such an extent at this World Cup that another flop in the knockout stage, starting against Mexico today, might have terminal consequences for Brazil.

While his supporters regale his past exploits and point to the foot injury he suffered in February that kept him out of the game until last month and left him short on match fitness, his detractors are starting to make themselves heard.

After three underwhelming performances, where his errors appeared to be those of a man trying to hog the limelight rather than play himself back to form and help his team, questions about his role in the side have become increasingly audible.

According to Fifa, the world’s most expensive player after costing Paris St Germain ß222-million (R3.57-billion) last year, has attempted more dribbles than anyone in Russia with 42, a startling 14 more than nearest rival Lionel Messi.

But Neymar has given the ball away 84 times at this tournament, 22 times more than anyone else, according to Opta data.

If the rest of his game had still been razor sharp, he mighty be forgiven some occasional profligacy on the ball.

Yet his wastefulness in front of goal is probably just as worrying for Brazil coach Tite.

Neymar has had 18 goal opportunities, according to Fifa, more than anyone at the tournament, and yet scored once. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has had 10 and scored four.