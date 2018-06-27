Title contenders lose momentum

Title hopefuls Hotspurs and Park United’s pursuit of the Northern Areas Football Association premier league crown were dealt an early blow as both clubs lost their opening fixtures of round two.

Park United, coming off a slew of good results before the mid-season break, were left to shake off the cobwebs as they went down 2-0 to Shamrocks on Saturday.

Hotspurs, who were tied with United on 28 points going into their match against Fairview Rovers a day later, were made to pay for some lacklustre defending and were defeated 2-1.

Both teams are still deadlocked at the top of the table on 28 points, with goal difference ensuring that United remain at the summit.