Title contenders lose momentum
Title hopefuls Hotspurs and Park United’s pursuit of the Northern Areas Football Association premier league crown were dealt an early blow as both clubs lost their opening fixtures of round two.
Park United, coming off a slew of good results before the mid-season break, were left to shake off the cobwebs as they went down 2-0 to Shamrocks on Saturday.
Hotspurs, who were tied with United on 28 points going into their match against Fairview Rovers a day later, were made to pay for some lacklustre defending and were defeated 2-1.
Both teams are still deadlocked at the top of the table on 28 points, with goal difference ensuring that United remain at the summit.
Thanks to a 2-0 win over league returnees Ramblers, Helenvale clung onto the coat tails of Wolves after their 4-0 defeat to Fairdene on Sunday.
Despite winning their respective matches, Helenvale, West Lake, Fairview Rovers and Blackpool remain in their positions in the top seven.
West Lake overcame Celtic by a goal to nil, while Blackpool beat Stardrift 1-0.
At the foot of the table, Saints picked up their first win since April, beating Rangers.
The win, which takes them to nine points, is a drop in the ocean if the Gelvandale side have any hope of remaining in the top flight next season.