Renowned equestrian dies aged 72

Andre Ferreira, arguably one of the Eastern Cape’s greatest ever equestrian competitors, has died from heart failure at the age of 72.

Born in Port Elizabeth in 1946, Ferreira shot to prominence in the mid-sixties, becoming one of South Africa’s finest show jumpers.

He achieved national colours at the age of 19 and represented the country on many occasions.

Many recall his forays to Johannesburg to compete against South Africa’s finest during a golden era of jumping.

He was regularly the most successful rider at the prominent Rand Easter Show, on one occasion winning four of the seven competitions over the show week.

Legendary show jumping commentator, Robin Alexander, gave him the nickname “Die Leeu Van Die Ooskaap”, which contributed to him becoming a fan favourite.

He was renowned for his ability to identify horses of outstanding potential and partner them to the highest level of show jumping competition.

His champions included Kings Gambit, Pachrin, Lorimer and Compass Line.

One of his greatest mounts was the diminutive boerperdcross Irish Magic, known to every show jumping fan simply as “The Pony”.

This combination’s long list of successes through the 1980s included victory in the South African Show Jumping Championship.