Renowned equestrian dies aged 72
Andre Ferreira, arguably one of the Eastern Cape’s greatest ever equestrian competitors, has died from heart failure at the age of 72.
Born in Port Elizabeth in 1946, Ferreira shot to prominence in the mid-sixties, becoming one of South Africa’s finest show jumpers.
He achieved national colours at the age of 19 and represented the country on many occasions.
Many recall his forays to Johannesburg to compete against South Africa’s finest during a golden era of jumping.
He was regularly the most successful rider at the prominent Rand Easter Show, on one occasion winning four of the seven competitions over the show week.
Legendary show jumping commentator, Robin Alexander, gave him the nickname “Die Leeu Van Die Ooskaap”, which contributed to him becoming a fan favourite.
He was renowned for his ability to identify horses of outstanding potential and partner them to the highest level of show jumping competition.
His champions included Kings Gambit, Pachrin, Lorimer and Compass Line.
One of his greatest mounts was the diminutive boerperdcross Irish Magic, known to every show jumping fan simply as “The Pony”.
This combination’s long list of successes through the 1980s included victory in the South African Show Jumping Championship.
In 1975, Ferreira partnered an unknown horse, Something, to break the word record for long jump over water – a record that stands to this day.
The story is more remarkable in that rider and horse only met for the first time a day prior to the competition.
Ferreira was admired in the world of show jumping for his competitiveness and fearlessness, but also loved and respected for his humble demeanour outside of the show jumping arena.
Through his willingness to share his knowledge, he advised and mentored many riders throughout his life.
A favourite son of the PE Riding Club, his achievements inspired many Eastern Cape riders to significant accomplishments.
His humorous remarks and sayings were enjoyed by all who knew this affable and kindly man.
He leaves a son, Jacques, daughter Larne, and four grandchildren.