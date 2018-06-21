Warriors’ Nortje gets nod for SA A side’s India tour
Warriors fast bowler Anrich Nortje is hoping he has taken the first step to joining the senior Proteas squad after he was selected to represent the South Africa A side to tour India later this month.
