Trump vague on caged kids

US President Donald Trump has told Republican lawmakers he backs their efforts to craft an immigration solution that ends the politically toxic practice of separating families on the US/Mexico border.

Just hours after doubling down on his administration’s much-derided policy that triggers separation of migrant children from their parents, Trump braved frustrated and in some cases angry fellow Republicans to assure he wanted their swift resolution to the crisis.

While top officials have stood by Trump’s zero-tolerance approach, insisting children are being held in humane conditions, criticism has swelled from international rights groups, Christian evangelicals, former US first ladies and the president’s own Republican Party.

Democrats who have visited minors in detention in Texas and California, describe crying children held in cage-like conditions behind chain-link fencing, with no idea when they will see their parents again.

An audio recording purported to feature Central American children separated from their parents sobbing and wailing has also struck a nerve.

With emotions running high, a handful of House Democrats protested against the Trump meeting, yelling out at Trump in a rare face-to-face demonstration against a president by sitting members of Congress.

“Quit separating the kids!” Juan Vargas, a Democrat from southern California, shouted as Trump left the meeting.

“Mr President, don’t you have kids?”